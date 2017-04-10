TJMS
TOP OF THE MORNING: Post Cruise Talk With Jacque & Damon

Foxy NC staff
4/10/17- Look who made it in! Damon Williams and Jacque Reid are still recovering from the Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford, but they join Skip Murphy on this post- Cruise Monday morning. Listen below to hear the team catch up

Damon Williams , Jacque Reid , Skip Murphy

