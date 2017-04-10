Entertainment News
Mariah Carey & Her Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Split

Welp, that was fast. Mimi and Tanaka are over.

Private Party At Catch For Mariah Carey's New Single 'I Don't' ft YG

After five months of bliss *pun intended*, Mariah Carey and her boy toy/ background dancer Bryan Tanaka have called it quits due to Tanaka’s jealousy over her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband and his extravagant spending habits, TMZ reports.

Tanaka allegedly felt disrespected when Mariah and Nick took dem babies to the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards this year, and demanded she immediately come home. The 33-year-old would allegedly handle his jealousy by flirting with other women in front of Mariah.

Apparently Mariah also thought Tanaka was after the fame. Hmm. No. Really?

Let’s take a look back at how they were:

Happy Valentine's Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

