United Airlines Responds To Disturbing Viral Video Of Man Being Dragged Off Plane

United Airlines is in hot water after disturbing footage showing a man being dragged off a Kentucky-bound flight, went viral this weekend.
An officer can be seen dragging a man through the aisle of UA flight #3411 in the disturbing footage while another passenger can be heard screaming in the background. According to reports, the passenger suffered a bloody nose during the struggle.
United Airlines Forcibly Drags Man Off Flight After He Didn’t Volunteer To Give Up His Seat – blogged by: @eleven8 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s not uncommon for airlines to overbook flights, but often times, when they do so, they offer incentives in the form of flight vouchers to persuade volunteers. However, what happens when no one wants to give up their seat? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #UnitedAirlines is back in the hot seat after a passenger caught the airline forcibly removing another passenger who did not volunteer to leave his seat on his own. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jayse D. Anspach, a witness, took to Twitter to voice his complaint. According to Anspach, the incident occurred on United Flight 3411, which was going from Chicago to Louisville. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “#United overbooked and wanted 4 of us to volunteer to give up our seats for personnel that needed to be at work the next day,” tweeted Anspach. “No one volunteered, so United decided to choose for us. They chose an Asian doctor and his wife.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to the witness, the doctor refused to volunteer because he had to work at the hospital the next day. When he declined to leave, United called security to force him off. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “A couple airport security men forcefully pulled the doctor out of his chair and to the floor of the aisle. In so doing, the doctor's face was slammed against an armrest, causing serious bleeding from his mouth. It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and quiet and they dragged him out of the plane like a rag doll..” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ United Airlines’ social media team gave a brief …..to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile) #logon #readmore
United Airline’s tweets suggest they called the authorities to handle the situation after unsuccessfully seeking a volunteer to give up their seat.
Apparently the unknown man didn’t offer to leave the plane because he is a doctor who needed to be at a hospital in the morning, the man who recorded the cellphone video wrote on Twitter.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a passenger be forcibly removed off a flight. A Black woman was removed from a Delta flight in December after she reportedly “refused to comply with boarding and baggage check procedures.”
United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz recently responded to the incident.
RELATED STORIES:
Yaaasss! Black Women Unite To Show Delta Airlines #WhatADoctorLooksLike
Boy Bye! Young Thug Calls Airline Staff ‘Peasants’ With ‘Nappy’ Hair