United Airlines Responds To Disturbing Viral Video Of Man Being Dragged Off Plane

The flight was overbooked, so someone had to go.

Foxy NC staff
United Shuttle Passengers

Source: David Butow / Getty


United Airlines is in hot water after disturbing footage showing a man being dragged off a Kentucky-bound flight, went viral this weekend.

An officer can be seen dragging a man through the aisle of UA flight #3411 in the disturbing footage while another passenger can be heard screaming in the background. According to reports, the passenger suffered a bloody nose during the struggle.

United Airline’s tweets suggest they called the authorities to handle the situation after unsuccessfully seeking a volunteer to give up their seat.

Apparently the unknown man didn’t offer to leave the plane because he is a doctor who needed to be at a hospital in the morning, the man who recorded the cellphone video wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a passenger be forcibly removed off a flight. A Black woman was removed from a Delta flight in December after she reportedly “refused to comply with boarding and baggage check procedures.”

United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz recently responded to the incident.

United Airlines

Continue reading United Airlines Responds To Disturbing Viral Video Of Man Being Dragged Off Plane

Photos