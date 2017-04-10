Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: “You Don’t Have Time To Feel Guilty”

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: “You Don’t Have Time To Feel Guilty”

NewsOne revisits the actress' touching 2016 interview with Majic 107.5's Maria More.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

April 2 was Autism Awareness Day, an internationally recognized holiday put in place to raise awareness about those dealing with autism throughout the world.

Last year, Majic 107.5’s Maria More sat down with Tisha Campbell-Martin for an exclusive interview, during which the actress—whose son was diagnosed with autism—shared ways to support children dealing with the developmental disorder.

“As a mother of a child who had to go through specific struggles, you want the best for them, but when you get this particular diagnosis you have to retrain your brain to think of your dreams and aspirations when it comes to your child to be a little bit more basic,” she said.

Maria, who also has a son with autism, shared that she she dealt with guilt following her son’s diagnosis, wondering what she could have done differently.

“You don’t have time to feel guilty, you dont have time to feel sorry for him, for yourself, or your family—it’s time to get down and busy,” she told Maria. “I gave myself three days, to mourn the loss of my dreams of aspirations for my kid. Now I had to get him to just say mommy, ouch, hurt, please, love you. . .That’s all I needed. . .You gotta put in the work and you don’t have time to feel guilty, you just gotta get everybody on the same page and quick.”

Autism Speaks—an organization “dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families”—reports that 1 in 68 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, including 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Revisit Tisha’s heartfelt interview above.

SOURCE: Facebook, Autism Speaks

Autism , Autism Awareness Day , Tisha Campbell-Martin

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: “You Don’t Have Time To Feel Guilty”

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alec Baldwin Pulls A Double As O’Reilly And Trump
 7 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 9 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.10.17
Stars Celebrate ‘Fast 8’ Premiere At NYC Screening
 13 hours ago
Photos 04.10.17
No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s…
 24 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Miscarriage, IVF…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Janet Jackson Splits With Billionaire Husband
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Photos