Ready For More: ‘Hidden Figures’ Author Prepping Two More Books

is about to uncover some more hidden figures as part of a new book deal. We’re so ready for this!

We loved watching Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae bring us the story of three Black women who helped us win the Space Race in Hidden Figures. We were astonished to find out about these incredible women who had to work against discrimination to help the Nation achieve one of its biggest goals.

Now, it looks like everyone can expect to enjoy learning about more stories like theirs as The author behind Hidden Figures is prepping to bring more amazing stories in African-American history to light!

The publisher Viking announced today Margot is set to write two more books. As with Hidden Figures these new write-ups explore “the idea of the American Dream and its legacy by excavating stories of other ‘hidden figures,’ extraordinary ordinary African-Americans whose contributions to American history have, for one reason or another, been untold, unseen, or overlooked.”

According to the publisher, the first book will feature prominent Black families in mid-century Baltimore: The Murphys and the Adams. The Murphys owned the Baltimore Afro-American newspapers, and they were the top family in Black society at the time. The Adams were philanthropists that supported economic growth among Baltimore’s Black residents.

There’s no word on which other incredible stories Margot will be writing, but we’re ready to reserve copies of both books right now!

Lego Set Honoring Women In NASA to Include Hidden Figures Heroine

#BlackGirlMagic: This 13-Year-Old Raised Money For Over 800 People To See ‘Hidden Figures’

2017 SAG Awards Recap: Mahershala Ali, ‘Fences,’ & ‘Hidden Figures’ Win Big

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: