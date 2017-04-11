Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

No Lovin’: Janelle Monae Endorses Sex Strike

Janelle Monae thinks women need to stop sharing their goodies until every man is fighting for women's rights.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 28, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty


Janelle Monae thinks women should stop sleeping with men until they are doing everything in their power to push for equal rights for women.

The Electric Lady looked stunning on the cover of Marie Claire‘s Fresh Faces Issue, but it’s her words that are really grabbing everyone’s attention. Janelle told the magazine that women shouldn’t be sharing the gift of their body with men who don’t believe they deserve equality.

“People have to start respecting the vagina,” Janelle said, advocating that women harness the power of their feminine wiles. “Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex.”

Janelle insists that she hasn’t got anything against men, but she is advocating that women harness the powers of their feminine wiles. “I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don’t deserve to be in my presence,” the singer/actress explained. “If you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it.”

She continued, “We have to realize our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I’m standing with all women. But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl.”

Check her out looking avante garde and unbothered as she covers Marie Claire below.

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

RELATED STORIES:

Ready For More: ‘Hidden Figures’ Author Prepping Two More Books

Janelle Monae Updates Her Black And White Look With A Splash Of Color For The 8th Annual AAFCA Awards

Octavia Spencer & Janelle Monae Discuss The Importance Of ‘Hidden Figures’

feminism , Janelle Monae , sex

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading No Lovin’: Janelle Monae Endorses Sex Strike

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alec Baldwin Pulls A Double As O’Reilly And Trump
 14 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 17 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.10.17
Stars Celebrate ‘Fast 8’ Premiere At NYC Screening
 21 hours ago
Photos 04.10.17
No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Miscarriage, IVF…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Janet Jackson Splits With Billionaire Husband
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Photos