Disney Designer Plans North Carolina Theme Park

Jodi Berry
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride, Frontierland, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, Orlando, Florida, USA

Source: Melvyn Longhurst / Getty

A world-famous Disney theme park designer is now planning on building a new theme park in our state called “Whirligig Woods”. It’s a 21-acre theme park with rides, a tree house resort and a haunted house to be open in Saxapahaw, NC near the Haw River west of Chapel Hill. The idea is the brain child of Bob Baranick, a Disney World designer who has 45 years of experience in theme park design. The park could potentially have 25 rides.

Baranick plans to break ground in 2018 with the first phase of Whirligig Woods opening in 2019. He also has plans for a second and third park to follow in North Carolina, including one “for the coast” to include a pirate town. Baranick has also helped design theme parks like: Paramount Parks, Six Flags, Warner Studios, Busch Entertainment, Hershey Park, Universal Studios, and more.

north carolina , Theme Park

