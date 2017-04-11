New Music: Singer Gallant “Weight In Gold”-Hot or Not

Watch out for this guy!

His name is Christopher Gallant, an alt-R&B singer who started off making songs in his bedroom. The 24-year-old Columbia, Maryland native is a rising star capturing the attention of those in the music industry with his songwriting and singing style. The 2017 GRAMMY Nominated singer will be on the road with John Legend on Tour beginning May 2017

Watch video to “Weight in Gold” below. Is it Hot or Not?

Must Read:

