Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Music: Singer Gallant “Weight In Gold”-Hot or Not

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Spotlight: Gallant

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Watch out for this guy!

His name is Christopher Gallant, an alt-R&B singer who started off making songs in his bedroom. The 24-year-old Columbia, Maryland native is a rising star capturing the attention of those in the music industry with his songwriting and singing style. The 2017 GRAMMY Nominated singer will be on the road with John Legend on Tour beginning May 2017

Watch video to “Weight in Gold” below. Is it Hot or Not?

Must Read:
Where Do Broken Hearts Go?:’ Tyrese, Tank & Ginuwine Continue Their Messiness On The ‘Gram

Gallant , singer-songwriter , tour

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading New Music: Singer Gallant “Weight In Gold”-Hot or Not

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Music: Singer Gallant “Weight In Gold”-Hot or Not
 1 hour ago
Entertainment News 04.11.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 5 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.11.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.11.17
Alec Baldwin Pulls A Double As O’Reilly And Trump
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Stars Celebrate ‘Fast 8’ Premiere At NYC Screening
 1 day ago
Photos 04.10.17
No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Miscarriage, IVF…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Janet Jackson Splits With Billionaire Husband
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role
 4 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Photos