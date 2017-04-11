TJMS
A Look Back At #FantasticVoyage17: Women Are In Love With Derek J

Foxy NC staff
4/11/17- Find out why women hit on Derek J even though, well you know. Listen to Sherri Shepherd reveal what happened when the celebrity hair stylist told one 2017 Fantastic Voyage passenger what the real deal is.

