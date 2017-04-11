TJMS
Baton Rouge Talks Pepsi Ad That Mocked Her Viral Photo

Foxy NC staff
4/11/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Iesha Evans, the Baton Rouge protester whose photo of her standing up to police in riot gear went viral.

“It was laughable at best. I was a little disgusted. I see the similarities. I see little key things. They were trying to take away from it being a black lives matter protest by adding a Muslim and a LGBT, which is all relevant. But there is no comparison. You can’t hide your skin color.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

