Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don Cheadle Is Bringing The Story Of Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire To The Big Screen

The award-winning actor will take on the role of Jeremiah G. Hamilton in the upcoming film, "Prince of Darkness."

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Don Cheadle is teaming up with Steven Baigelman, his former Miles Ahead collaborator, to bring the story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s first Black millionaire, to life.

The actor acquired the film and TV rights to author Shane White‘s “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire,” released in 2015. White won the Society of Historians of the Early American Republic’s best book prize and the 2016 New York City Book Award for his work.

“Prince of Darkness” profiles Hamilton, who was mentioned as an arch rival in railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt‘s obituary. The book details Hamilton’s life as a controversial figure who escaped Haiti to become one of the most successful broker and land agents in the 1800’s.

“He broke many taboos of the times, including marrying a white woman and owning stock in rail companies on whose trains he wasn’t legally allowed to ride. When Hamilton died, obits at the time called him the richest black man in America,” Variety reports.

When the movie hits the silver screen will you be watching?

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

 

RELATED LINKS:

Don Cheadle Just Revealed On Twitter What Trump Called Black Women While Golfing

AM BUZZ: Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump A ‘POS,’ Black Power Couples Take Picture & More

AM BUZZ: Don Cheadle Reads Hollywood For Filth, Woman Says ‘Haayy’ To Michelle Obama & More

10 Pictures Of Sexy Black Men Just Because

23 photos Launch gallery

10 Pictures Of Sexy Black Men Just Because

Continue reading 10 Pictures Of Sexy Black Men Just Because

10 Pictures Of Sexy Black Men Just Because

Don Cheadle , Jeremiah G. Hamilton , Prince of Darkness

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 4 hours ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: Taraji P. Henson
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Prominent Chicago Judge Shot To Death Outside His Home
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
I Am Judging Luvvie For Her Recent Facebook…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 23 hours ago
04.11.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’…
 23 hours ago
04.12.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 24 hours ago
04.11.17
Don Cheadle Is Bringing The Story Of Wall…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos