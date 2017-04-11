Entertainment News
Tiny & Bernice Burgos Travel Further Into The Land Of Petty Over T.I.

Someone please cue Mokenstef's "He's Mine."

The ongoing drama between Tiny, T.I.‘s wife, and Bernice Burgos, T.I.’s alleged lover, continues.

It all unfolded after Burgos and a friend posted a video of the two of them bobbin’ their heads to Xscape’s “Just Kickin It,” which begged an epic response from Tiny.

And clap back she did.

“Funny…@realberniceburgos that same Man u speaking of was laid up with his wife last night,” she wrote on Instagram. “So quit being petty cause clearly you getting lied too if u thinking anything different. Hope you didn’t take him serious! Now keep sanging my s—!! U know u slick a fan anyway.”

So it looks like the Harris’ may be on their way to reconciliation after Tiny filed for divorce from her husband last year?

“@majorgirl we not about to sit here and argue about no N—- hunny anything else you have to say just let me know ill dm you my number,” Burgos responded.

Burgos continued in a separate comment where she denied being petty and called Tiny out about her looks.

“I wanted to keep all of this off the internet because this really isn’t me at all but you CLEARLY let this pretty face fool you. Where Im from? We don’t type we really about that. & if you laid up with him then why you so pressed about me,” she wrote.

Will we see all of this unfold on the new season of “TI. & Tiny: The Family Hustle?” Only time will tell…

