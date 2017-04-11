Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WTH: 50 Cent Invites Woman Onstage To Twerk After Throwing A Punch At Her?

A viral video caught the rapper as he punched an excited woman who grabbed his hand onstage and it's disturbing af.

Shay Jones
Leave a comment

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty


A viral video caught the ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper punching a woman who grabbed his hand during a recent concert in Baltimore on Saturday.

50 made an appearance onstage with The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage where he walked over to an excited female fan who grabbed his hand.

In the video, 50 throws a punch towards the woman while he falls forward off the stage, in turn freeing himself from her grasp.

Moments later, he invites the woman onto the stage to get this–twerk.

And after watching this video multiple times, we’re still not sure what’s going on. But we do know this video is disturbing and we don’t condone violence in any form.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS:

Vivica A. Fox Admits 50 Cent Was Her ‘True Love’

AM BUZZ: 50 Cent Continues To Talk About His Past Relationship With Vivica A. Fox

#TeamClapback: Taraji, Vivica And Jussie All Have Words For 50 Cent

50 Cent , Baltimore , The Lox

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading WTH: 50 Cent Invites Woman Onstage To Twerk After Throwing A Punch At Her?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 4 hours ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: Taraji P. Henson
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Prominent Chicago Judge Shot To Death Outside His Home
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
I Am Judging Luvvie For Her Recent Facebook…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 23 hours ago
04.11.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’…
 23 hours ago
04.12.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 24 hours ago
04.11.17
Don Cheadle Is Bringing The Story Of Wall…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos