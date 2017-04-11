WTH: 50 Cent Invites Woman Onstage To Twerk After Throwing A Punch At Her?

Shay Jones

A viral video caught the ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper punching a woman who grabbed his hand during a recent concert in Baltimore on Saturday.

50 made an appearance onstage with The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage where he walked over to an excited female fan who grabbed his hand.

In the video, 50 throws a punch towards the woman while he falls forward off the stage, in turn freeing himself from her grasp.

Moments later, he invites the woman onto the stage to get this–twerk.

And after watching this video multiple times, we’re still not sure what’s going on. But we do know this video is disturbing and we don’t condone violence in any form.

