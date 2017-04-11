‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go?:’ Tyrese, Tank & Ginuwine Continue Their Messiness On The ‘Gram

Shay Jones

Lordt, here we go again.

After somewhat squashing their beef, the gentleman of R&B trio “TGT” (Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank) are back at it. On Monday, Tyrese and Ludacris sat down with DJ Envy and Charlemagne Tha God, to promote The Fate of the Furious, when all hell broke loose.

Envy referred to an April Fools joke by Tank, saying the trio would release new music together.

“Is there going to be another TGT album or is that a rap?” Envy asked Tyrese.

“I mean listen man, Ginuwine still wants an equal split,” Tyrese said in response. He then went on to explain in detail, why he feels he should get more money and even bought into the fold how much he could possibly make if he split a show with Ludacris.

Ginuwine caught wind of the interview and hopped on social media to check Tyrese. “Right now I’m mad at my brotha I hate when shit go viral when we grown men hit me but don’t make me look minuscule kid…” he wrote in a comment.

Tank tried to calm Ginuwine down, but ended up posting a lengthy response instead.

“TGT is no more because @tyrese feels he’s better than me and a G!” he wrote. “Doesn’t have more hits, hasn’t sold more records but somehow he’s better…smh [.] We can’t even get to the second album before N—– start with all this David Ruffin shit.”

Will this continue to go left?

We’re waiting for Tyrese’s response in 5,4,3,2,1…

