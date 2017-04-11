Lifestyle
Yara Shahidi Wraps It Up On Jimmy Kimmel

Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi appeared on The Tonight Show last night in a ruffled blue and black wrap skirt by Marni Resort 2017.

Her white ruffled blouse is also by Marni Resort and went perfectly with the wrap skirt, thanks to stylist Jason Boulden. Yari’s long-sleeved blouse was slightly cropped around her neck, giving her a beautiful and classy look for her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Her outfit was paired with a cute pair of beige heels.

This stylish millennial is making all the right moves at the right time. She is getting a spin-off from the hit TV show and was recently accepted into every college she applied to! Yari also did a gorgeous photo shoot with her entire family for Glamour that is a must see! Now we know where she gets all her beautiful looks!

Congrats to you, Yara!

