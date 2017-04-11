Entertainment News
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For Billboard Music Awards

Beyoncé and The Weeknd also have multiple nominations.

Danielle Jennings
It’s no surprise that hit-makers Drake and Rihanna top the list of nominees for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, given that both dominated the charts last year with multiple hit singles individually and together with the smash hit “Work.”

Billboard just announced the full list nominees for its annual ceremony that recognizes the biggest chart hits of the last year. Drizzy leads the pack with a whopping 22 nods including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, while Rihanna follows behind with 14 of her own, including Top Female Artist.

The Weeknd also has 13 nominations to be happy about, while Beyoncé brings up the rear with 8 nominations.

You can catch the Billboard Music Awards when they air on May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC. No performances have been announced yet, but expect big names to grace the stage as the award show draws closer.

