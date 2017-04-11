Prominent Chicago Judge Shot To Death Outside His Home

Danielle Jennings

Very sad news out of the city of Chicago today, as a prominent judge in the area was shot and killed outside his home, the apparent victim of an attempted robbery that took place early Monday.

Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles,66, suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside his home in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago, The Root reports. He died at the scene. A woman who was also at the home suffered a gunshot to the leg. At press time, authorities say that they think this unfortunate casualty was the result of a robbery gone wrong and a full investigation is underway.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples described the woman as a “close associate” of the judge. It is believed that the two were headed to the garage together to go to work out at a gym when the shooting occurred. It is not believed that the woman knew the shooter. The woman had to undergo surgery as a result of the shooting.

Although it is believed that the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery, police say it didn’t appear that anything was taken from the judge or the woman. Police acknowledged that there has been a pattern of robberies in the neighborhood, but it is not clear if they are related to the shooting.

Judge Myles had a long career providing over high-profile cases, including the bail hearing of William Balfour, who murdered three members of singer/actress Jennifer Hudson’s family back in 2008.

