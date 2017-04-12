Florida Prosecutor Sues Gov. Rick Scott After Being Removed From Murder Cases

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Florida Prosecutor Sues Gov. Rick Scott After Being Removed From Murder Cases

State Attorney Aramis Ayala filed the lawsuit after she chose not to seek the death penalty in the Markeith Loyd case.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming Gov. Rick Scott violated her constitutional rights by removing her from 23 murder cases after she chose not to seek the death penalty, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Ayala is the first elected African-American state attorney in Florida history. She was elected to serve a four-year term in November. “The Governor did not take this drastic step because of any misconduct on Ayala’s part, but simply because he disagreed with her reasoned prosecutorial determination not to seek the death penalty under current circumstances,” said Ayala’s federal complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Ayala made waves in March when she concluded that she would not seek a death sentence for Markeith Loyd, who was indicted for the murders of a pregnant 24-year-old and a police officer in separate incidents in December and January…

Ayala’s lawsuit seeks a declaration that Scott violated the Constitution and that she is the rightful elected prosecutor with discretion to manage these capital prosecutions. Ayala also seeks an order reinstating her to oversee these prosecutions.

Ayala — who based her decision to not seek the death penalty in recent cases including Loyd because of research that it is “racially discriminatory” among other negative things — and her attorney are challenging whether Scott has the legal right to reassign the cases, reports the Orlando Weekly.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostOrlando Weekly

SEE ALSO:

Florida State Attorney Faces Backlash From GOP Leaders Over Markeith Loyd Case

White Male Legislators Slammed For Skipping Speeches By Female Lawmakers Of Color

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown's Death

14 photos Launch gallery

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown's Death

Continue reading Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown's Death


 

Aramis Ayala , Florida , Gov. Rick Scott , Markeith Loyd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 4 hours ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: Taraji P. Henson
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Prominent Chicago Judge Shot To Death Outside His Home
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
I Am Judging Luvvie For Her Recent Facebook…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 23 hours ago
04.11.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’…
 23 hours ago
04.12.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 24 hours ago
04.11.17
Don Cheadle Is Bringing The Story Of Wall…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos