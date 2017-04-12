Congresswoman Maxine Waters Is Relishing Role As Trump Critic #1

Rep. Maxine Waters relishes lowering the hammer on President Donald Trump and she is not showing any signs of letting up. And now Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is also squarely in her crosshairs.

“They need to go to jail,” Waters (D-CA) said during a recent appearance on MSNBC. Waters was referring to Trump and O’Reilly who have both been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Waters said Trump was wrong to come to O’Reilly’s defense on sexual harassment, especially since Trump was involved in his own sexual assault controversy during the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s coming out of the mouth of someone who has said some terrible things about women,” Waters said. “Don’t forget he talked about grabbing women in the private parts and because he was important he could get away with it.”

“They are two of a kind,” she said. “I’m not surprised.”

“It’s all catching up with Bill O’Reilly and that sexual harassment enterprise at Fox [News],” Waters said, referring to the 50 advertisers who have stopped airing spots on O’Reilly’s show, “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Waters, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, has been firing verbal shots at Trump because she doesn’t respect him as America’s president, she doesn’t like the way he treats women, and she doesn’t believe he’s up to the task of leading the nation.

And she’s right.

Somebody has to speak up early and often to counter Trump’s feeble leadership, and it appears that Waters will fill that role for the foreseeable future. There are many who are hoping that Trump will get caught up in a big scandal and be forced to leave office in disgrace.

Waters, who has been a vocal critic of Trump since he took office, may have a crystal ball. She tweeted that Trump should prepare himself for leaving the White House early in his presidency.

“Get ready for impeachment,” Waters wrote last month.

Whether Trump gets impeached or not, Waters’ voice needs to be heard and her blistering critique of Trump and his administration serves as a rallying call for all Americans who voted against Trump.

And her disdain for Trump and his administration is evident.

“I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on,” Waters said on MSNBC. “This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are. Who are all organized around making money.”

Waters, like many African-Americans, are waiting – not anxiously – for Trump to make good on his promise to offer Black folks a better way of life. I don’t think many people of color believe that Trump’s rhetoric is actually credible, and Waters, correctly, is holding Trump’s feet to the fire.

Trump promises safe streets in African-American communities and he vows to apply the law fairly, “equally and without prejudice.” But the president has already signaled that he is unwilling to embrace civil rights laws.

Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, wants to stall – or end — a federal review of police departments where racial profiling, excessive use of force and racially discriminatory police practices are prevalent.

The Trump administration plans to halt a critical law enforcement policy ordered by former President Barack Obama in his effort to protect citizens of color who are legitimately skeptical of police.

Under the Obama Administration, the Justice Department began 25 investigations into police departments and sheriff’s offices and resolved civil rights lawsuits filed against police departments in 15 cities, including Cleveland and Ferguson, Missouri.

But now Sessions said he wants to review the policy and in doing so he is trying to block a plan to overhaul police departments where racial discrimination is prevalent. Trump’s so-called “new deal” for African-Americans has no merit. He knows it. And Black folks know it.

Meanwhile, Maxine Waters is using her Capitol Hill bully pulpit to pummel Trump at every opportunity. She may not get the president impeached, but she will be the steady drumbeat of reason that America needs for the next few years.

