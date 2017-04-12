TJMS
Home > TJMS

BILL BELLAMY’S BEEF: Is The Booty Worth $100M A Year?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

4/12/17- Bill Bellamy is jumping on the Janet Jackson divorce train and reveals why he thinks no booty is worth $100M a year. Not even the woman he says invented belly rings. Listen below.

Bill Bellamy , Bill Bellamy's beef , Funny Chair

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading BILL BELLAMY’S BEEF: Is The Booty Worth $100M A Year?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 15 hours ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 16 hours ago
04.11.17
New Music: Singer Gallant “Weight In Gold”-Hot or Not
 20 hours ago
04.11.17
12 Years A Slave’ Writer Defends ‘Erasure Of…
 22 hours ago
04.11.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Ready For More: ‘Hidden Figures’ Author Prepping Two…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Mariah Carey & Her Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Split
 2 days ago
04.11.17
United Airlines Responds To Disturbing Viral Video Of…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Phaedra’s Rep Responds To ‘Fired’ Rumors, ‘RHOA’ Producer…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Alec Baldwin Pulls A Double As O’Reilly And Trump
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Stars Celebrate ‘Fast 8’ Premiere At NYC Screening
 2 days ago
04.10.17
No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s…
 3 days ago
04.10.17
Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son
 3 days ago
04.10.17
Photos