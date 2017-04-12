Entertainment News
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!

Jennifer Hall
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is taking your questions! The film and television star is the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment 2017 and she wants to hear from her fans.

So what would you like to know about everyone’s favorite “It Girl?”

Post your question on social media, tag the station, and include hashtag #tarajitalks. A few lucky fans will have their question selected and asked in a Q & A with the Empire star during WE 2017.

The deadline for all submissions is April 14, 2017.

Good Luck!

