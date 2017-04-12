Entertainment News
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For “Remember Me”

Jodi Berry
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


 

Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award winning superstar, Jennifer Hudson gives fans a taste of what’s to come on the diva’s fourth LP with the single “Do You Remember”, a song inspired by Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. Hudson is currently working with industry giant Clive Davis, as well as L.A. Reid on her upcoming project.

“So do you remember me in those moments just before you sleep?” “I know you remember me, swear to me the memory isn’t sweet.”

Do you love the video? Tell us what you think?

