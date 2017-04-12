Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For “Remember Me”

Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award winning superstar, Jennifer Hudson gives fans a taste of what’s to come on the diva’s fourth LP with the single “Do You Remember”, a song inspired by Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. Hudson is currently working with industry giant Clive Davis, as well as L.A. Reid on her upcoming project.
“So do you remember me in those moments just before you sleep?” “I know you remember me, swear to me the memory isn’t sweet.”
Do you love the video? Tell us what you think?
Related Stories:
The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time
Jay Z Partnering To Make Trayvon Martin Film & Docu-Series
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours