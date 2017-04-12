‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down

Basketball Wives star Tami Roman sits down with ‘Tea Talk’ hosts @RaeHolliday and @Shamika_Sanders ahead of the Basketball Wives season six premiere.

The reality TV star opens up about her beef with Evelyn Lozada and Jackie Christie and what we can expect from the new season.

