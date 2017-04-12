Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks Before Announcing Separation

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


A source to Page Six revealed that Janet Jackson requested the locks on her Trump International apartment in New York City be changed, weeks before splitting from her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.

“She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him.”

~ Page Six Insider

While Janet has reportedly not spent much time in the apartment since marrying Wissam, the couple were living in London and had a son, Eissa, in January.

People have been speculating the shadiness around Janet Jackson’s split, given that the singer’s pre-nuptial agreement, she potentially can win $500 million in the divorce settlement.

Sources are saying that Janet Jackson will remain in London, keep full custody of their son, and raise him in London.

SOURCE: Page Six, VladTV

DON’T MISS:

No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

This Photo Of Tika Sumpter And Her Baby Will Give You All Of The Feels

Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo, Calls Alfonso A ‘Media Hoe’

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

7 photos Launch gallery

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Continue reading Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

celebrity couples , celebrity divorce , celebrity separation , Janet Jackson , Wissam Al Mana

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 4 hours ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 6 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: Taraji P. Henson
 7 hours ago
04.12.17
Prominent Chicago Judge Shot To Death Outside His Home
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
I Am Judging Luvvie For Her Recent Facebook…
 22 hours ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 23 hours ago
04.11.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’…
 23 hours ago
04.12.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 24 hours ago
04.11.17
Don Cheadle Is Bringing The Story Of Wall…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos