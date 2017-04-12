Entertainment News
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments

Jodi Berry
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

It looks like Tyrese’s week is off to a bumpy start, he’s making his rounds promoting the new movie, “The Fate of the Furious”, and he’s really talking up some crazy nonsense about single “promiscuous women” of the world.
Listen below caution language is explicit!


This did not sit well with social media!

Tyrese

