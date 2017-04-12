Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments

It looks like Tyrese’s week is off to a bumpy start, he’s making his rounds promoting the new movie, “The Fate of the Furious”, and he’s really talking up some crazy nonsense about single “promiscuous women” of the world.

Listen below caution language is explicit!

LOL: Tyrese said some things here and now people are mad pic.twitter.com/a7SYTb4hU6 — ♌️ 🖕 (@The_Menace__) April 10, 2017

@BET @Tyrese Does he have words for promiscuous men too? — queen onyx (@onyxkhaleesi24) April 10, 2017

Wouldn't it be awesome if @Tyrese spent as much time condemning rapists as he does downing grown women who have sex willingly? — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) April 10, 2017

This did not sit well with social media!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: