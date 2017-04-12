Financial Literacy, Credit Scores & More With John Hope Bryant

4/12/17- Roland Martin talks to the Chairman of Hope Global Forums, John Hope Bryant about the importance of building wealth and being around like-minded money individuals.

“Noting changes your life more today other than God and love than moving your credit score. We’re moving credit scores 120 points on the streets. Poverty has nothing to do with money. Wealth has nothing to do with money. It’s self esteem it’ confidence. this is about leaning to new relationships,” Bryan said.

Listen below.

