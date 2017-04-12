Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House Coverage As A Black Woman & Veteran Journalist

April Ryan, one of HB's 'Women To Know' breaks down navigating the political landscape as a Black journalist.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

 

April Ryan’s lauded career in journalism spans four U.S. presidencies. As you can imagine, from the Clinton era to Trump, Ryan has been at the forefront of heated presidential debates and White House press conferences. On today’s episode of HB’s Facebook Live, our editorial director Allison McGevna turns the questions on Ryan, asking her about her impressive career and her take on the modern political landscape.

RELATED LINKS

CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform &amp; Obamacare

THE BUZZ LIVE: Jermaine Dupri Talks Xscape, The ‘Rap Game’ &amp; Plays 90s Trivia

The Buzz Live: Decoding The Brilliance Of Kendrick Lamar’s New Visual For ‘Humble’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House Coverage As A Black Woman & Veteran Journalist

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Will Outlive Everyone Just To…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge…
 16 hours ago
04.13.17
Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is…
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 1 day ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 1 day ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos