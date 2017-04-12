Charlie Murphy Dead At 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy has died from leukemia, TMZ reports. He passed today at a New York hospital. He was 57.
His manager told TMZ that Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy.
Murphy was a ‘Chappelle Show’ staple, starring in many of Dave’s most iconic skits, including the epic recap of the night he hung out with Prince.
He also co-starred in comedies Are We There Yet, The Boondocks and Black Jesus.
Murphy was also the mastermind behind some of his brother, Eddie Murphy’s, movies– co-writing films Norbit & Harlem Nights, to name a few.
Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this time.
SOURCE: TMZ
