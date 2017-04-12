Can’t Make This Sh*t Up: Ben Carson Gets Stuck In An Elevator While Visiting A Public Housing Complex

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson got trapped in an elevator during his visit to public housing units in Miami, Florida earlier today, the Miami Herald reports.
In a hilarious twist of fate, the painfully unqualified surgeon turned politician was riding the elevator with Miami-Dade County Public Housing Director Michael Liu and five others, when they got stuck as they descended from the rooftop.
Carson’s visit to the Courtside Family Apartments was the third stop on his national listening tour to meet with Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning, who co-developed the housing complex with his non-profit organization.
Mourning waited in the lobby as the Miami-Dade fire department worked to open the elevator’s doors.
But the crew eventually made it out safe twenty minutes later, and the remainder of the meeting went on without a hitch.
