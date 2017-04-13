Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge & It Brings Us Glee

Daniel Kaluuya does the ultimate Get Out challenge with Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and more.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


The cast of Black Panther put on their running shoes to do their epic take on The Get Out Challenge.

Not long after Get Out hit theaters at the end of February (rounding out Black History Month), it didn’t take long for the internet to take hold and create a meme. Thus was born the Get Out Challenge.

So, when Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya hit the set of Black Panther after the premiere, it was only right that the cast and crew (including Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman) get him in on the act. How else were they supposed to celebrate Get Out being nominated for a well-deserved MTV Movie Award?

Scroll down to witness the greatness that Lupita posted to her Instagram.


While this crossover gave us a good giggle, we bet no one was drinking any tea on the set for weeks.

On another note, we truly can’t wait for Black Panther to come out next February!

RELATED STORIES:

America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This Hilarious Spoof

#BlackPantherSoLit: Forest Whitaker Joins Stellar Cast Of ‘Black Panther’

#WhiteTears: Horror Film ‘Get Out Accused Of Being Racist

black panther , Chadwick Boseman , Daniel Kaluuya , get out , Get Out Challenge , Lupita Nyong’o

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge & It Brings Us Glee

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Will Outlive Everyone Just To…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge…
 16 hours ago
04.13.17
Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is…
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 1 day ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 1 day ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos