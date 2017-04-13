‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge & It Brings Us Glee

The cast of Black Panther put on their running shoes to do their epic take on The Get Out Challenge.

Not long after Get Out hit theaters at the end of February (rounding out Black History Month), it didn’t take long for the internet to take hold and create a meme. Thus was born the Get Out Challenge.

So, when Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya hit the set of Black Panther after the premiere, it was only right that the cast and crew (including Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman) get him in on the act. How else were they supposed to celebrate Get Out being nominated for a well-deserved MTV Movie Award?

Scroll down to witness the greatness that Lupita posted to her Instagram.

While this crossover gave us a good giggle, we bet no one was drinking any tea on the set for weeks.

On another note, we truly can’t wait for Black Panther to come out next February!

RELATED STORIES:

America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This Hilarious Spoof

#BlackPantherSoLit: Forest Whitaker Joins Stellar Cast Of ‘Black Panther’

#WhiteTears: Horror Film ‘Get Out Accused Of Being Racist

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: