Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress

Zoe Saldana treasures the chance to play aliens because then she doesn't have to think about (or even acknowledge) race.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Marvel Studios Panel At Comic-Con

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Zoe Saldana is finding some identity solace in the world of science fiction.

During a promotional stop in Tokyo, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told The Daily Telegraph that she’s really been enjoying the roles that have allowed her to boldly go where no man has gone before.

After coming under fire for her participation in Nina, we can see why she might enjoy the chance to escape criticism for her more controversial career moves. Not to mention, she loves the chance to flex her creativity in parts that require her to be a whole different species.

“I love working with people who let their imaginations go. Plus, you get to play characters who defy gravity. I like that,” Zoe said. “It makes me feel superhuman because, obviously, it’s been brought to my attention continuously since I was born that I’m not a conventional person because of the color of my skin or my gender or my cultural background.”

According to Zoe, starring in sci-fi movies lets her shed the notion of race and gender when she’s on the set. It doesn’t matter if she’s painted green, digitally made to be blue, or just playing a Black woman, because Zoe doesn’t color. *side-eye*

She continued, “I think science fiction has given me the ability as an artist to be colorblind, and gender-blind, and to imagine and reinvent myself and be the chameleon actors are supposed to be.”

Next, she’ll again be transforming into the green, female assassin Gamora, when Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters on May 5.

RELATED STORIES:

Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And Fails Miserably

Zoe Saldana To ‘Allure’: I’m Black And I’m Raising Black Men

Nina Simone’s Daughter Is The Only One Not Mad At Zoe Saldana

Guardians of the Galaxy , Zoe Saldana

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Will Outlive Everyone Just To…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge…
 16 hours ago
04.13.17
Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is…
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 1 day ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 1 day ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos