Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is A ‘Distraction’

The rapper also said there isn't any beef between him and Tiny and that he is currently not in a relationship.

What’s the real reason why T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are getting divorced? According to T.I., he just doesn’t want to be married anymore.

“There is no beef,” T.I. recently told Angie Martinez. “Like, we’re good. We’re straight. Everybody else got the problem. We see each other. We speak. We talk. We spend time together. We’re good.”

The rapper also stressed that whether they are together or not, he still considers Tiny his best friend.

“That’s still one of the best friends in the world that I’ve ever had,” he said. “I can be a better best friend than a husband.

Yet in the end, T.I. also shared that he believes that being married was a “distraction.”

“It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me. And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward.”

He added: “I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.”

Sigh.

When asked was he dating anyone, he replied “I’m not in a relationship with nobody. I’m in a relationship with me and my mission.”

(We wonder does Bernice Burgos know that?)

Last year, T.I and Tiny split after six years of marriage when Tiny filed for divorce.

Photos