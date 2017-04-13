Entertainment News
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools She Applied To

Yara Shahidi is continuing to be young Black excellence as it rains college acceptance letters.

Yara Shahidi has got her pick of schools to attend this fall!

As college acceptance season begins to wind down, many high school seniors are still waiting to find out which school they got into. The Black-ish star, however, doesn’t have to wonder because she got into all the schools she applied for.

Yara, who got a letter of recommendation from former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed to Seventeen Magazine that she was flooded with the good news recently.

“I did get all of my college acceptances and I’m keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to,” she excitedly shared without. “I found all of that out last week.”

With a desk full of acceptance letters, all the actress/activist needs to do is decide where she wants to go. “My college plans are all up in the air,” Yara admitted, “but I will choose within the next month.”

Which classroom she’ll be sitting in when school in back in session is anyone’s guess, but we know Yara will light the campus up with her intellect and personality.

