100th Episode of Scandal : What If?

Jodi Berry
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Gladiators, Scandal is about to get flipped upside down. The show already has several twist and turns but the 100th episode could have your head spinning.
The cast celebrate the accolade and reflect on their favorite Scandal memories.

Scandal’s 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

