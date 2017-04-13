India Arie’s ‘Being’ Reveals Traumatic Childhood Moment

Grammy award winning singer India Arie is featured on the season finale of Centric’s BEING, a docuseries that follows the lives of prominent black women through struggle and perseverance.

Does she reveal anything that may shock fans?

“I feel like most of us have stuff in our childhood, but someone tried to kill my mother.”

BEING, airs on Centric on Saturday, April 15 at 10p EST. Listen to the interview below.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Stars Who Rock (Their) Natural Hair On The Red Carpet 21 photos Launch gallery Stars Who Rock (Their) Natural Hair On The Red Carpet 1. Eva Marcille 1 of 21 2. Teyonah Parris 2 of 21 3. Yvonne Orji 3 of 21 4. Skai Jackson 4 of 21 5. Janelle Monae 5 of 21 6. Zoe Kravitz 6 of 21 7. Jurnee Smollett-Bell 7 of 21 8. Meagan Good 8 of 21 9. Yara Shahidi 9 of 21 10. Lisa Nicole Carson 10 of 21 11. Tracee Ellis Ross 11 of 21 12. Sonequa Martin Green 12 of 21 13. Whoopi Goldberg 13 of 21 14. Yvette Nicole Brown 14 of 21 15. Lisa Bonet 15 of 21 16. Kellee Stewart 16 of 21 17. Chloe and Halle 17 of 21 18. Danielle Brooks 18 of 21 19. Nathalie Emmanuel 19 of 21 20. Uzo Aduba 20 of 21 21. Serayah 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Stars Who Rock (Their) Natural Hair On The Red Carpet Stars Who Rock (Their) Natural Hair On The Red Carpet

(Photo Source: Courtesy)