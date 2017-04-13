TJMS
India Arie’s ‘Being’ Reveals Traumatic Childhood Moment

Grammy award winning singer India Arie is featured on the season finale of Centric’s BEING, a docuseries that follows the lives of prominent black women through struggle and perseverance.

Does she reveal anything that may shock fans?

“I feel like most of us have stuff in our childhood, but someone tried to kill my mother.”

BEING, airs on Centric on Saturday, April 15 at 10p EST. Listen to the interview below.


(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Photos