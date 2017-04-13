India Arie’s ‘Being’ Reveals Traumatic Childhood Moment

Grammy award winning singer India Arie is featured on the season finale of Centric’s BEING, a docuseries that follows the lives of prominent black women through struggle and perseverance.
Does she reveal anything that may shock fans?
“I feel like most of us have stuff in our childhood, but someone tried to kill my mother.”
BEING, airs on Centric on Saturday, April 15 at 10p EST. Listen to the interview below.
Stars Who Rock (Their) Natural Hair On The Red Carpet
21 photos Launch gallery
Stars Who Rock (Their) Natural Hair On The Red Carpet
1. Eva Marcille1 of 21
2. Teyonah Parris2 of 21
3. Yvonne Orji3 of 21
4. Skai Jackson4 of 21
5. Janelle Monae5 of 21
6. Zoe Kravitz6 of 21
7. Jurnee Smollett-Bell7 of 21
8. Meagan Good8 of 21
9. Yara Shahidi9 of 21
10. Lisa Nicole Carson10 of 21
11. Tracee Ellis Ross11 of 21
12. Sonequa Martin Green12 of 21
13. Whoopi Goldberg13 of 21
14. Yvette Nicole Brown14 of 21
15. Lisa Bonet15 of 21
16. Kellee Stewart16 of 21
17. Chloe and Halle17 of 21
18. Danielle Brooks18 of 21
19. Nathalie Emmanuel19 of 21
20. Uzo Aduba20 of 21
21. Serayah21 of 21
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
comments – Add Yours