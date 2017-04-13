TJMS
Home > TJMS

Black Mom’s Matter: Easter Bunny Or Religion?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

4/13/17- With Easter just around the corner Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley could be conflicted on how to explain the holiday to their sons. Find out if they go the religious or Easter bunny route. Listen below.

Black Moms Matter , Funny Chair , Kym Whitley , sherri shepherd

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Black Mom’s Matter: Easter Bunny Or Religion?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Al Green
 1 hour ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 1 hour ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 1 day ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 1 day ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: Taraji P. Henson
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Prominent Chicago Judge Shot To Death Outside His Home
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
I Am Judging Luvvie For Her Recent Facebook…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Photos