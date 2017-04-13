Cedric The Entertainer Remembers His Friend Charlie Murphy

Cedric The Entertainer talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the memories with his friend Charlie Murphy.

Life is full of swift transitions… this brother #CharileMurphy is a real loss. #RIPCharlie🙏🏾 A post shared by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

“He was diagnosed within the last year. He kept it pretty low but after being on tour with him, eventually we all had a talk with Charlie. Go get some real knowledge. It was within that last year. He knew that people would notice his weight loss but…he was Charlie Murphy about it”

Listen below.

