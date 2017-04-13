Cedric The Entertainer Remembers His Friend Charlie Murphy

Cedric The Entertainer talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the memories with his friend Charlie Murphy.
“He was diagnosed within the last year. He kept it pretty low but after being on tour with him, eventually we all had a talk with Charlie. Go get some real knowledge. It was within that last year. He knew that people would notice his weight loss but…he was Charlie Murphy about it”
Today we lost a #RealOne. @therealcharliemurphy was a bad man and funny af. He was honest and straight shooter, no BS kinda dude, awesome Father and family man. Had a gregarious laugh that would make you laugh, he stood on his own 2 feet as a man and as a comic even in the shadows of the brother of one of the greatest to have ever done it. Listening to Charlie tell stories of his life was truly one of my greatest past times. It's why I love this pic. Touring with him these past few years on the #ComedyGetDown was indeed an honor. Though I am sadden by your passing. I pray for all of your loved ones his children and that his soul Rest In Peace. Love you brother C.T.E
Listen below.
