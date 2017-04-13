TJMS
MORNING MINUTE: Why Do Republicans Keep Getting Stuck In Random Places?

Foxy NC staff
4/13/17- Comedian Chris Paul reveals why Republicans seem to get stuck in the oddest places. Listen below.

Comedian Chris Paul , Morning Minute

Photos