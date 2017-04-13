Lifestyle
U.S. Drops ‘Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb’ In Afghanistan, Targeting ISIS Forces

The bomb, nicknamed 'the mother of all bombs' was the largest weapon in the U.S. military arsenal.

Foxy NC staff
Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty


The U.S. military just dropped a 22,000 pound bomb on an ISIS cave complex in an area of eastern Afghanistan, ABC News reports.

Nicknamed ‘the mother of all bombs,’ the bomb was the largest non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. military’s weapon arsenal.

“At 7:32 p.m. local time today, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017,” U.S. Forces – Afghanistan said in a statement Thursday. ISIS-K refers to ISIS-Khorasan, the terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan that mainly operates in the eastern part of the country,” Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.

“The strike used a GBU-43 bomb dropped from a U.S. aircraft,” the statement continued. “The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities. ”

The 11-ton bomb weighed more than 10K kilograms and contained 8,164 kilograms of explosive, The Independent reported.

The military is currently assessing the damage.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS, THE INDEPENDENT

