13-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Himself During An Instagram Live Stream

Kids from the neighborhood gathered around the child's home after watching the horrific accident happen live on Instagram.

Foxy NC staff
A 13-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself during an Instagram live stream, WXIA reports. 

Malachi Hemphill’s mom had just watched him take the trash out on Monday, when she heard a disturbing noise.

“I just knew that it was something that was wrong,” Shaniqua Stephens said of the day her son died.

Stephens and her daughter raced upstairs and uncovered a tragic scene.

“We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood,” Stephens revealed. “My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”

Malachi was showing his followers a gun live on the social media site, when it went off. Stephens explained 40 to 50 kids gathered outside their home.

“I guess these were the kids that were watching on live that live in the area. I guess when it happened they just ran over here.”

He was rushed to Grady hospital where he later died.

“This is just a pain that will never go away,” she said. “He was my only son. He was just only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain.”

The family explained they didn’t know where Malachi got the gun from and insist they did everything they could to keep him safe.

“[The] detective asked me yesterday, ‘What was Malachi’s Instagram name?’ I couldn’t tell him what Malachi’s Instagram name was because he would make up so many different pages,” Stephens said.

“Monitor their phones, just monitor your children. More now than anything.”

SOURCE: WXIA

Photos