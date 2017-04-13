Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

First Black Female U.S. Muslim Judge Found Dead In Hudson River

The judge was discovered floating in the Hudson river after being reported missing earlier on Wednesday.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.

Source: Richard Cummins / Getty


The first female Muslim U.S. judge was found dead Wednesday on the bank of the Hudson River, Fox News reports.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who was also the first Black woman appointed to the New York Court of Appeals, was discovered in the Hudson unconscious and unresponsive.

Abdus-Salaam was reported missing from Harlem early Wednesday morning. Witnesses later found the 65-year-old fully-clothed floating in the river near 132 st and Hudson Parkway.

Preliminary reports show no blatant signs of trauma, with police sources telling the media that her death appeared to be a suicide, according to the New York Post.

“She was a pioneer,” N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come. I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing.”

Abdus-Salaam served as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services after graduating with a law degree from Columbia Law School. She went on to serve as a judge in the Manhattan state Supreme Court for over 14 years, Fox News reports.

SOURCE: FOX NEWS

MORE NEWS

Can’t Make This Sh*t Up: Ben Carson Gets Stuck In An Elevator While Visiting A Public Housing Complex

Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading First Black Female U.S. Muslim Judge Found Dead In Hudson River

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Will Outlive Everyone Just To…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge…
 16 hours ago
04.13.17
Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is…
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 1 day ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 1 day ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos