Watch Rev. Al Sharpton Bust His Best James Brown Slide

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Watch Rev. Al Sharpton Bust His Best James Brown Slide

Not bad, Rev. Not bad.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Well, he’s already got the hair—slicked back, in homage to his mentor James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, the hardest working man in show business and the epitome of Black genius.

But Rev. Al Sharpton showed that he got the moves like Brown, too.

Perhaps getting limber for next week’s National Action Network convention, the 62-year-old pundit cut a rug on the set of PoliticsNation, his talk show on MSNBC.

And he did it to a classic James Brown track, “The Big Payback” (you can’t really play with that one cause they keep it in the pocket.)

Alright now.

SEE ALSO:

2017 National Action Network Convention Comes To Donald Trump’s Doorstep

James Baldwin’s Personal Papers Acquired By Schomburg Museum

james brown , MSNBC Al Sharpton , PoliticsNation , rev. al sharpton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Watch Rev. Al Sharpton Bust His Best James Brown Slide

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 4 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Will Outlive Everyone Just To…
 15 hours ago
04.13.17
‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge…
 16 hours ago
04.13.17
Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is…
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress
 17 hours ago
04.13.17
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools…
 18 hours ago
04.13.17
#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 1 day ago
04.12.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down
 1 day ago
04.12.17
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Video: Jennifer Hudson Slays In Amazing Video For…
 1 day ago
04.12.17
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere
Taraji Talks! Ask Your Questions Now!
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Photos