Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

The shooting was a targeted robbery involving other suspects, police say.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Chicago police arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles outside his home, NBC News reports.

Joshua Smith, who has a previous armed robbery conviction, went to authorities Wednesday to answer questions. After that meeting, detectives arrested Smith, 37, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said in a press conference that investigators have ballistics evidence that connects the gun used to kill Myles to a January robbery in which one person was shot.

On Monday, Myles’ female friend encountered the gunman first and was shot in the leg. Myles was shot multiple times when he came to help her.

Staples said robbery was the motive of the crime. She added that it was not a random attack but declined to identify the target. Investigators doubt that Myles, who presided over high-profile cases, was gunned down because he was a judge.

It was “a senseless crime,” Staples stated, adding that others were involved, though she did not say how many. She emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation.

SOURCE:  NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Report: First Black Female Muslim Judge’s Body Discovered In Hudson River

Cook County Judge Gunned Down Outside Of Chicago Home

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

chicago judge shooting , Joshua Smith , Judge Raymond Myles

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 37 mins ago
04.14.17
New Kids On The Block In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI
Listen To TLC’s New Single ‘Way Back’- Hot…
 1 hour ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 14 hours ago
04.14.17
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 1 day ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 1 day ago
04.13.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Will Outlive Everyone Just To…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'
Twitter Calls Out Tyrese For Making Misogynistic Comments
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Photos