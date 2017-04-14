Tax Day Freebies 2017

This year you’re getting an extra day to file your income tax. The deadline to file your taxes is April 18th, it’s also a day freebies are given out by businesses to make your day a little bit brighter.

Boston Market: On Tuesday, April 18, any guest who dines in-restaurant can purchase a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special. Offer includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (a baker’s dozen and two tubs of cream cheese) for only $10.40. That’s a “deduction” of about $3.50. Valid April 12 – 19. Not valid at Old Raleigh, Raleigh-Durham Airport, Wakefield Commons locations. Get coupon from their website.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink using the coupon. This offer is valid April 18-20. Check their website closer to April 18 for the coupon.

Great American Cookies: Enjoy a FREE Regular Birthday Cake Cookie on Tuesday, April 18th at participating locations. One per customer. While supplies last. See the details on their Facebook page.

Hungry Howie’s: Buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price, get a medium 1-topping pizza for $0.15 using promo code TAXTIME. Deal valid for online and carry out purchases through 4/17 – 4/19 at participating locations.

Noodles & Company: Now thru Tuesday, April 18, those who file their taxes digitally this year can receive $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code “TAXDAY17” at checkout.

Office Depot/Office Max: Free shredding up to 5 lbs of documents with coupon through April 29. Get coupon from their website.

Planet Fitness: Free HydroMassage with coupon now thru 4/22. Get coupon from their website.

Schlotzsky’s: On Tuesday, April 18, get a FREE small The Original with purchase of chips & a medium drink at participating locations. See on their Facebook page.

National Parks: Get free entrance into the nations National Parks during the weekends of April 15-26 and April 22-23.

Related:

Money Mondays: Tax Tips For Procrastinators

Income Tax Facts: 7 Need-To-Know Tips From My Tax Adviser To You

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: