Slain Chicago Judge’s Girlfriend Was Target In Botched Robbery, Prosecutor Says

Chicago prosecutors said Thursday that the man charged in the killing of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles told authorities that he and his partner targeted the judge’s girlfriend for a robbery, ABC News reports.

In a videotaped statement, Joshua Smith told the police that his partner watched the woman’s movements for weeks before they tried to rob her at about 5 a.m. on Monday. The judge was not the target of the attack, as many assumed.

Smith said his accomplice shot her in the leg and snatched her gym bag. His partner, who is still on the run, shot Myles multiple times when he came out his house to help his girlfriend, Smith stated to the police.

Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said Smith, who was the getaway driver, dropped his accomplice off and waited in an alley near the judge’s house. His unidentified partner knew that the woman went to the gym early in the morning. He approached her as she left Myles’ house, snatched her gym bag and shot her in the leg, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Smith, 37, said in his statement that he heard gunshots, supposedly from his accomplice gunning down the judge. Smith, who had been waiting in the getaway car, picked up his partner as he fled the crime scene.

They searched her gym bag but found no money. Smith said his partner threw away the bag in anger.

Myles’ 52-year-old girlfriend survived the shooting and is a witness to the killing, the police said. Meanwhile, the police and the FBI are searching for the alleged gunman.

The prosecutor charged Smith with first-degree murder, attempted murder and obstruction.

At the bond hearing on Thursday, Smith’s attorney, a public defender, told the judge that Smith turned himself in to the police and is not accused of pulling the trigger. She also described her client as “a positive and contributing citizen,” the Associated Press reported.

However, DuPage County Judge Robert A. Miller ordered Smith held without bond.

Miller presided over the bond hearing to avoid a conflict of interest in the Cook County case because all judges at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse know Myles, the Sun-Times said.

