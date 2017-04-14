Entertainment News
Listen To TLC’s New Single ‘Way Back’- Hot or Not

TLC is bringing CrazySexyCool back!

After years of talking about releasing a project, it’s finally coming to fruition. The group TLC, featuring Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, will release their Kickstarter funded album this summer with the new single, “Way Back.” Its the first single from the group’s fifth and final album, their first LP since the death of original member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. T-Boz and Chilli raised more than $430,000 on Kickstarter, the yet untitled album is slated for a June 30th release date.

The single has an 90’s throwback flavor, great for warmer weather cruising down the highway in a drop top convertible with the wind blowing in your hair.

Check out the single below. Is it Hot or Not? Your Thoughts!

TLC

