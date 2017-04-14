Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

It’s been an emotional journey, but Olivia Pope handled it with poise, keen fashion and a never-ending supply of fine wine. The cast of the groundbreaking show celebratedwith fun behind the scenes clips from the milestone episode.

Check out Kerry Washington’s celebratory posts when you keep scrolling:

SWIPE! Thank you @coolhaus for helping us to celebrate our #scandal100 💯😃 I still can't believe you brought wine flavored ice cream and snickerdoodle cookies!!!!! TRUE #gladiators 🙏🏾❤️💯 #coolhaus A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Soooooo did anyone notice that alternative reality Liv looks a lot like somebody else we know?!?! 😳😍😃 #scandal #scandal100 @shondarhimes A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

#BTS Wedding Glam! #scandal #scandal100 A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

The truth underneath it all. #scandal #scandal100 Gotta be comfy. A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Here’s to another 100 episodes, Gladiators:

RELATED STORIES:

‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life As Fitz’s Wife

‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The Realest Bish In The Room

‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of All Huck Episodes Thus Far

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: