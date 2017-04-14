Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed

Paramount is making rumors of a Coming to America sequel a reality, but is Eddie Murphy on board?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Rumors of a Coming To America sequel have wafted around Hollywood for years, but it looks like Paramount Pictures is making it happen.

Coming To America is one of those time-tested classics that has a beloved spot in movie-night rotation. Now, fans of the original are one step closer to revisiting Zamunda. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is in the early stages of development to bring a Coming to America sequel to the big screen.

The project should be in good hands since Paramount has tapped both Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, who wrote the original, to do he script for this project. Meanwhile, Kevin Musher is set to produce.

While Eddie Murphy starred as Prince Akeem in Coming to America, there’s no word on whether he or Arsenio Hall will return for the sequel. However, we can’t imagine the project being complete without them or James Earl Jones.

RELATED STORIES:

Morning Minute: Why Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Coming To America’-Themed Party Was Everything!

#BlackDontCrack: Vanessa Bell Calloway Is Slaying Her New ‘Coming To America’ Photo Shoot

Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Explain Why There Was Never A ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

arsenio hall , Coming To America , Coming To America Sequel , eddie murphy , Paramount Picture

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
04.15.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 15 hours ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 16 hours ago
04.15.17
Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed
 18 hours ago
04.15.17
Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama’s Student Loan Protection Bill
 1 day ago
04.15.17
New Kids On The Block In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI
Listen To TLC’s New Single ‘Way Back’- Hot…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Mother Of Slain NYC Teen Ramarley Graham Speaks…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram
 1 day ago
04.15.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 2 days ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Photos