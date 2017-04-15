Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

Janet has just introduced the special man in her life!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Janet Jackson took a post-nap pic with her baby, and she’s sharing it with everyone!

The “Control” singer, who is currently going through a split with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, took a moment to enjoy their son.

After some quality bonding time, Janet wanted to introduced her 3-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana, to the world.

She posted a picture on Instagram, captioning the show, “My baby and me after nap time.”

It’s the first time we’ve gotten a clear look at him since Janet delivered him in January. Check out the cutie pie below!


RELATED STORIES:

Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks Before Announcing Separation

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

Eissa Al Mana , Janet Jackson , Wissam Al Mana

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
04.15.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 15 hours ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 16 hours ago
04.15.17
Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed
 18 hours ago
04.15.17
Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama’s Student Loan Protection Bill
 1 day ago
04.15.17
New Kids On The Block In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI
Listen To TLC’s New Single ‘Way Back’- Hot…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Mother Of Slain NYC Teen Ramarley Graham Speaks…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram
 1 day ago
04.15.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 2 days ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Photos