Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

Janet Jackson took a post-nap pic with her baby, and she’s sharing it with everyone!
The “Control” singer, who is currently going through a split with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, took a moment to enjoy their son.
After some quality bonding time, Janet wanted to introduced her 3-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana, to the world.
She posted a picture on Instagram, captioning the show, “My baby and me after nap time.”
It’s the first time we’ve gotten a clear look at him since Janet delivered him in January. Check out the cutie pie below!
