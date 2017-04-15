Gucci Casts Nothing But Black Models For Throwback Campaign

Gucci decided to scoop up some Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy for its latest ad campaign.
The design house threw an old school party at the Mildmay Club in London, and packed it with beautiful Brown people for the Gucci Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign, titled “Soul Scene.” Models Nicole Atieno, Elibeidy, Bakay Diaby, and Keiron Berton Caynes are featured in the ad, and they’re backed by a crew of dancers to round out the vision.
The people, awash in the finest Vintage filter, look they could fit right in on the set of The Get Down as they move to music from the 60s and 70s. Gucci was hoping to capture unique freedom and self-expression in the shoot, which borrowed heavily on Black nightlife.
