Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Gucci Casts Nothing But Black Models For Throwback Campaign

Gucci decided to scoop up some Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy for its latest ad campaign. Their looks take us back! Way back!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Portrait of smiling young woman with hands in her hair

Source: Westend61 / Getty


Gucci decided to scoop up some Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy for its latest ad campaign.

The design house threw an old school party at the Mildmay Club in London, and packed it with beautiful Brown people for the Gucci Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign, titled “Soul Scene.” Models Nicole Atieno, Elibeidy, Bakay Diaby, and Keiron Berton Caynes are featured in the ad, and they’re backed by a crew of dancers to round out the vision.


The people, awash in the finest Vintage filter, look they could fit right in on the set of The Get Down as they move to music from the 60s and 70s. Gucci was hoping to capture unique freedom and self-expression in the shoot, which borrowed heavily on Black nightlife.






RELATED STORIES:

20 Things I Learned At the Black Fashion Designers Exhibit At FIT

BEST IN SHOW: Johannesburg Was On Fire For South African Fashion Week

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Bakay Diaby , Elibeidy , gucci , Keiron Berton Caynes , Nicole Atieno

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Gucci Casts Nothing But Black Models For Throwback Campaign

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
04.15.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 15 hours ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 16 hours ago
04.15.17
Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed
 18 hours ago
04.15.17
Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama’s Student Loan Protection Bill
 1 day ago
04.15.17
New Kids On The Block In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI
Listen To TLC’s New Single ‘Way Back’- Hot…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Mother Of Slain NYC Teen Ramarley Graham Speaks…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram
 1 day ago
04.15.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Happy Birthday Al Green
 2 days ago
04.13.17
100th Episode of Scandal : What If?
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Photos